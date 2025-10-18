‘Boston Blue’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The world of “Blue Bloods” is officially expanding, and this time, it’s headed to Boston.

In “Boston Blue,” Donnie Wahlberg returns as Danny Reagan, and he is paired up with Boston detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) to investigate a deadly fire at a tech company. As they dig deeper, they discover not only a bunch of secrets involving facial recognition technology, but also some unexpected family ties.

Here’s when you’ll be able to watch new episodes.

“Boston Blue” premieres on CBS on Friday, Oct. 17.

When do new episodes come out?

New episodes of “Boston Blue” will debut on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+ for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

You can’t binge “Boston Blue,” unless you wait several weeks for all the episodes to be out already. But if you want to watch it in real time, you’ll have to wait for a new episode every Friday.

Here’s the lineup of new and upcoming “Boston Blue” episodes so far:

S1 E1: “Faith and Family” – Oct. 17 “Boston Blue” stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD Detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama “Blue Bloods.” In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD Detective Lena Silver, Police Superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

S1 E2: “Teammates” – Oct. 24 Lena and Danny are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae’s court cases is found dead. Meanwhile, Jonah and Sean prepare for their first official day on the job.

S1 E3: “History” – Oct. 31 A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation alongside Lena’s former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), sparking personal and professional friction. Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt, while Sarah and Mae navigate emotional challenges at home and in court.

S1 E4: “Rites of Passage” – Nov. 7 As the Silver family reflects on a personal loss, Lena and Danny investigates the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision.



Is it streaming?

You can watch new episodes live on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Is this a “Blue Bloods” spinoff?

Yes, it is. Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in the series, which expands the world of “Blue Bloods.” Here, he’s teamed up with Boston detective Lena Silver, but they discover they have some family ties.

Watch the trailer