As Studios Push Early 2021 Film Releases, Are Hope for Box Office Recovery Dashed?

by | November 24, 2020 @ 2:01 PM

“The pandemic rules are being rewritten as we go along,” Boxoffice editor Daniel Loria says

The coronavirus pandemic decimated the box office for 2020 — and now it’s looking to take a bite out of the first quarter (at least) of 2021 as well. With infections, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise in the U.S. and much of Europe — and a vaccine months away from approval and widespread distribution — Hollywood studios and movie theaters are bracing for further delays in the release of major films.

On Monday, Universal pushed back its female-led spy thriller “The 355” from January 2021 to January 2022. That follows a bunch of recent postponements for films that had hoped to open early next year: Sony pushed “Peter Rabbit 2,” already delayed from April 2020 to January 2021, to a new date three months later.  And Universal shifted the Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Marry Me” from Valentine’s weekend to May 2021.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

