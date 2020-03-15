US Box Office Falls to Lowest Level in 2 Decades as 100-Plus Movie Theaters Close

This weekend’s ticket sales already lower than post-9/11 weekend

| March 15, 2020 @ 9:26 AM Last Updated: March 15, 2020 @ 9:42 AM
Saudi Arabia MoviePass AMC theater moviegoers box office

Wikimedia Commons

The coronavirus infected the North American box office this weekend, as revenue is expected to sink below $55 million for the worst weekend performance in more than two decades. Even the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks did not reduce audience turnout as badly.

In addition, more than 100 movie theaters in the U.S. have already shut down to respond to the crisis, including venues in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington state. Others have limited the capacity of auditoriums in response to the pandemic threat — further reducing potential grosses.

Exactly how far this weekend’s box office drops won’t be known until midday on Monday, but it is expected to be lower than the $59.7 million overall total scored on the weekend of Sept. 21, 2001. Numbers could fall as far as $54 million, which was how much was grossed on the weekend of January 14, 1998 — the previous record low. Comparing the box office landscape between then and now is virtually impossible given how much has changed in the theatrical market and because of the unprecedented nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, what is clear is that the past week of developments in the crisis, which have included a declaration of national emergency and multiple studios pulling their spring blockbusters from release, has cut box office grosses nearly in half as as numbers will drop at least 45% from the $100 million overall gross of last weekend, when Pixar’s “Onward” was released. That film, which opened to $40 million, has suffered a 74% drop to $10.5 million this weekend, the worst drop in Pixar history.

Also Read: 'Onward' Earns $10.5 Million in 2nd Weekend, Record 74% Drop as Coronavirus Hits Box Office

Like the spread of the virus, it will get worse for movie theaters before it gets better. Next weekend was supposed to bring the release of “A Quiet Place Part II,” and with it, a projected opening of at least $60 million. Paramount has removed the film from that date, while Disney has done the same for “Mulan” on March 27. With no new films and the public being urged to stay home to prevent spread of the disease, the box office will hit lows never seen in industry history.

That will leave theaters with hard decisions on whether to stay open. Thousands of theaters nationwide have reduced capacity in their auditoriums to provide space between moviegoers.

Cinemas in Europe have adopted similar policies; but in the past week, countries like France, Norway and Denmark have joined Italy in enforcing nationwide lockdowns, forcing theaters to close altogether. The same could happen in U.S. cities like New York and San Francisco, and perhaps elsewhere, if spread of the disease is not halted.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • coronavirus films quiet place no time to die peter rabbit movies
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Photo credit: Paramount
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Billy Eichner
  • Halle Bailey Ariel Little Mermaid
  • Shang-Chi Logo
  • Ben Affleck Matt Damon Ridley Scott
  • bradley cooper nightmare alley
  • Honey I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis
  • home alone
  • Peter Pan and Wendy
  • Ryan Murphy
  • Tom Hanks
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning
  • sarah adina smith
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle
1 of 31

“No Time to Die” “A Quiet Place 2” and “Fast and Furious 9” are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue