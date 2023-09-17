Most of the cast of “Boy Meets World” reunited Saturday at ’90s Con in Tampa, Florida — with the notable exception of Ben Savage, who played the lead role of Cory on the show. Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, appeared to address Savage’s absence without naming him specifically.

She said to the audience, “when you really commit to a relationship, when you really commit to this idea that we are always going to be in each other’s lives … that commitment to a relationship is such a lesson for everybody.”

In 2020, Fishel and costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle told Variety that Savage had apparently “ghosted” them. As Fishel put it, “He just kind of disappeared from our lives.”

Up to that point, Fishel and Savage were especially close — Savage even visited the NICU after Fishel gave birth to her son prematurely in 2019. While speaking Saturday, the actress didn’t specify if a falling out or argument of some kind precipitated Savage’s departure from their lives.

The actress also told the audience that various cast members have needed breaks from one another over the years, but none have been so permanent. She said, “Because we are constantly put back together, there have been times where we’ve needed space from each other, and we’ve taken long distances.”

Fishel continued by adding that being able to come back together and appreciate “the amount of growth, and grace, and forgiveness, and compassion, and true knowing of each other that we now have” is what makes the friendships the rest of the cast share so special.