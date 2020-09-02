Jim Parsons Spoils a Birthday Party With a Heartbreaking Game in Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Boys in the Band,” Ryan Murphy’s film adaptation of the 2018 revival of Mart Crowley’s play of the same name.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, a group of nine gay men gather together for a birthday party in 1960s’ NYC. Jim Parsons’ character suggests as a “game” they each call the one person they truly believe they have loved. And well, let’s just say things get really emotional, really quickly.

“The Boys in the Band” stars Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Tuc Watkins, Brian Hutchison, Robin de Jesús, Charlie Carver, and Michael Benjamin Washington, the same cast that led the 2018 Broadway revival of the play. Joe Mantello, who directed that stage version, also directs the Netflix adaptation.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie, which launches Sept. 30 on Netflix:

“More than fifty years after Mart Crowley’s play became an unexpected smash hit for putting gay men’s lives center stage with honesty and humor, ‘The Boys in the Band’ returns to the screen in a new adaptation that reunites acclaimed director Joe Mantello with the all-star cast of the Tony-winning, 2018 Broadway production. In 1968 New York City – when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors – a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.”

Based on Crowley’s play, “The Boys in the Band” was adapted for the screen by Crowley and Ned Martel. Murphy produces the film along with David Stone, Mantello, Martel and Alexis Martin Woodall.