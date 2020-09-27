Brad Parscale, Former Trump Campaign Manager, Hospitalized After Threatening Suicide

Brad Parscale, who was President Donald Trump’s campaign manager up until two months ago, was hospitalized on Sunday after his wife called 911 and said he was threatening to kill himself.

Fort Lauderdale police responded to his home “in reference to an armed male attempting suicide,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN. Greenlaw said that when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Parscale’s wife, “who advised her husband was armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself.”

After speaking with Parscale, officers were able to get him to exit the home safely. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel, under the Baker Act, which allows for temporary involuntary commitment.

In a statement to ABC News, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale served as campaign manager for Trump until he was replaced in July, not long after Trump’s highly publicized but not well-attended rally in Tulsa.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.