Joe Biden has enlisted another famous face… er, voice… for his team with hopes of making Donald Trump a one-term president — Brad Pitt narrates the former VP’s latest campaign ad that will run Saturday night during the World Series.

Like Biden’s previous World Series ad voiced by Sam Elliott, this one focuses hard on the idea of national unity and American problem-solving, drawing by implication a stark contrast to the divisive and chaotic Trump era. The Biden campaign has aired an ad during every World Series game.

“America is a place for everyone. Those who chose this country. Those who fought for it. Some Republicans, some Democrats. And most, just somewhere in between,” Pitt says in the ad, which will run during Game 4 of the World Series on Fox. “All looking for the same thing. Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen. To bring people together. To get up every day and work to make life better.”

He even attempts to reassure Trump supporters that Biden will work “just as hard for them” should he win the presidency next month.

You can watch the ad below, which was first reported by CNN’s Sarah Mucha.

NEW: Brad Pitt narrates a new ad Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is airing during tonight’s World Series. pic.twitter.com/Tgfm1Z2OIe — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 24, 2020

Pitt and Elliott are the latest Hollywood stars to get behind the Democratic presidential candidate in recent weeks. Other examples include several cast reunions to raise money for Biden or for local Democratic Party organizations, including “The West Wing,” “Veep” and “Parks and Rec.”

Pitt briefly played Dr. Anthony Fauci during the cold open of one of “SNL’s” remote episodes.