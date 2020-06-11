Brad Schwartz Joins Audible as Chief Content Officer

Former Pop TV president Brad Schwartz will join Audible as its chief content officer, the company announced Thursday.

Schwartz will begin his position at Audible June 15 and report to CEO Bob Carrigan, who was appointed in December 2019.

“As Audible continues to expand its focus on premium audio storytelling and entertainment across all formats and genres, Brad’s highly successful track record, expertise and stellar relationships in the entertainment community will be integral to our aggressive content efforts and plans,” Carrigan said in a statement. “Brad brings not only a wealth of experience but an unwavering focus on innovation, creativity and customer delight. I am confident Brad will spearhead the next chapter in Audible’s evolution as a global digital entertainment leader.”

Schwartz will be responsible for overseeing all of Audible’s content offerings, which include audio adaptations of books, screenplays and short stories, alongside a lineup of podcasts.

“From Audible’s early original programming with Robin Williams and Ricky Gervais to our redefinition of books as scripts performed by Hollywood’s and the international film communities’ biggest stars, we have continuously sought to elevate the unique intimacy of the Audible aesthetic for our listeners,” Audible founder and executive chairman Don Katz said in a statement. “With elite talent of all stripes now flocking to the form, we’re on the cusp of a new “golden age” for the Audible artistic medium, and I’m thrilled we’ll have Brad at the helm to drive the creation of new and distinctive listening experiences for our many millions of customers around the world.”

Before his appointment to lead Audible’s content, Schwartz worked at Los Angeles-based Pop TV parent company Pop Media Group for over seven years. Schwartz also served as the senior vice president of operations and programming for Fuse and director of global marketing for MTV. He has led development efforts for shows including comedian Billy Eichner’s “Billy on the Street,” Emmy-nominated “Degrassi,” and “The Hills After Show.”

“I have been an Audible member for years and I am enormously excited and inspired by its strategy for the future,” Schwartz said. “Audible’s creative leadership, commitment to innovation, future-leaning focus, customer-centricity and ability to give artists of all kinds the opportunity to tell stories that matter are at the center of its success… I couldn’t think of a better time to join this senior management team and help drive our incredible growth ahead.”