25 Trailblazers Changing the Face of Marketing in Hollywood

From NBC’s “Legendary February” to Sony’s partnership with Under Armour in “GOAT,” TheWrap celebrates the people revolutionizing branded partnerships

When brand partnerships in shows and movies are expertly done, they take a project to the next level.

TheWrap’s first-ever Brand Integration Power Players List celebrates the marketing gurus, industry veterans and remarkable teams behind some of the most eye-catching and jaw-dropping campaigns in 2025 and early 2026.

From the array of sponsorships in “F1” that made the movie feel like you were watching a real Formula 1 race to A24’s “Marty Supreme” hoodie and Netflix’s glass-bottled Gatorade for “Stranger Things 5,” these are the leaders and teams in the film, television and content creation industries that went above and beyond.

Read more about the standouts below. The list is in alphabetic order.