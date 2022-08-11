The cast of the 1997 live-action “Cinderella” film is reuniting!

Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg will join cast mates Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox for a 25th anniversary celebration titled “Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20.”

The special, which will air Aug. 23 on ABC, will feature interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston, who played the feature’s iconic fairy godmother. It also dives into the film’s positive impact on representation in Hollywood and features interviews with stars who share a connection to the project, including Billy Porter, Jade Jones and Todrick Hall.

The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast airing of the film in more than two decades.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

The film originally aired in November 1997 to about 60 million viewers on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney.” It has been a celebrated adaptation of the iconic animated princess film for decades. The film features an incredible array of beloved and original songs by the iconic songwriting duo Rodgers & Hammerstein, including “Impossible,” “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “A Lovely Night” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”

“Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20” will air Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. The film is already available to stream on Disney+.