Bravo is adding an all-female talk show to late night, and its hosts will already be familiar to those who are fans of the cable network.
“Bravo’s Chat Room” will be hosted by Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”) and Hannah Berner (“Summer House”).
Chastain, who also serves as an executive producer, told TheWrap about how she had the idea for the show a few years ago.
“When we started talking about it, it was pre-pandemic. Years ago when I was running this idea past a producer friend, I was like, ‘Gosh, I love all these iconic personalities on Bravo but they live in different locations.’ And this producer friend of mine — two years ago — said, ‘What if they all call in via video conference like CNN?’ And little did we know Zoom would be a thing of the future so it’s worked to our advantage.”
Each of the four hosts will appear virtually from their own home. Despite her years of boating experience, Chastain joked that setting her “Chat Room” area up was a challenge.
“Since the pandemic hit I have learned to become my own production studio,” she explained. “[Bravo] sent us all sorts of equipment. These poor tech people asked, “Do you have the ethernet cord we sent you?” I was like, “Is this it?” They replied, ‘That’s your cell phone charger.’ There are bits and bobs. At one point I had to put up a green screen. That too me a LONG time. We are really learning over here!”
Luckily, talking on camera is not a challenge.
“My favorite part of being on ‘Below Deck’ was the interviews. You get to sit down, get your make-up done and share your opinion,” Chastain said. “So basically this show is my favorite part of ‘Below Deck’ without the hard yachting work.”
“This is much different — it’s a 30-minute talk show so we have to keep it moving and these ladies are all opinionated themselves,” she added. “All four of us have been on Bravo shows discussing bravo shows so we’ll be able to break down the fourth wall a little bit which is unique to a talk show.”
In addition to discussing Bravo shows and pop culture, current events will come up. Williams, for example, has been an active participant in the #BlackLivesMatter and social justice movement in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
While she describes the tone as “light” and “Bravo-centric,” Chastain says the panel may address subjects including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and upcoming election. “I think we all know that especially this year when voting is so important, we are going to be talking about it. I’m really excited to hear all the women’s opinions.”
One other thing Chastain is excited about? Wearing normal clothes.
“I’m just excited to be on TV in something other than a uniform,” she quipped. “I went to Catholic school for 12 years so I’m really tired of uniforms. That’s all we wore on ‘Below Deck.”
“I am thrilled for these Bravo ladies who already have such big personalities on our network to come together (virtually) for the ultimate group chat,” executive producer Andy Cohen said via a statement. “Their quick wit and powerful observations will provide a much-needed voice in today’s pop-culture landscape delivered in a way that only Bravo can.”
“Bravo’s Chat Room” is produced by Embassy Row with Julia Cassidy, Michelle Kenner and Michael Davies serving as Executive Producers. Cohen, Chastain and Williams are also executive producers.
The six-episode event series will air Sundays and Mondays beginning September 27 through October 12 at 10:30pm immediately following Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live!”
Bravo’s previous entries into the late-night space included fashion-based talk show “Fashion Queens,” which ran from 2013-2018. There was also the short-lived “Bravo’s Play By Play” with “superfan” Jerry O’Connell leading an all-male panel. “Bravo’s Chat Room” will feature the network’s first all-female talk show panel.
'Real Housewives': These Originals Have Stuck Through the Drama Since Day One (Photos)
Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.
Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.
Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.
For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than five seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.
Photo credit: Bravo
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards and her sister Kim were two of the original "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Their fractured relationship has been a series storyline even after Kim departed as a full-time cast member after Season 5.
Richards is one of the three true "O.G. Housewives," having appeared continuously as a main cast member throughout every season.
Photo credit: Bravo
Ramona Singer
Singer's histrionics and hysterics provided plenty of fodder for "The Real Housewives of New York" editors for 12 seasons.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
Photo credit: Bravo
Teresa Giudice
Ever since her infamous table flip, Giudice has been a staple on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Producers even worked around her 11-month stint in federal prison for fraud in 2015.
She is also an "O.G. housewife."
Photo credit: Bravo
LuAnn de Lesseps
De Lesseps, also known as The Countess, was an original cast member who was demoted to "friend" status on "The Real Housewives of New York" in Season 6. However, she earned her apple back with her second marriage, second divorce and drunken arrest.
Photo credit: Bravo
NeNe Leakes
Leakes was an original cast member of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" but departed after Season 7 in part to pursue her acting career in Hollywood. She returned to the show in Season 10 and announced in September -- after the show had already begun production for Season 13 -- that she would not be returning. Bloop!
Photo credit: Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump (honorable mention)
Along with the Richards sisters, Lisa Vanderpump was one of the first members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She departed after nine seasons after the so-called "Puppygate," which is so convoluted it's not worth explaining here. She still can be seen on the spin-off "Vanderpump Rules," which she also executive produces and is currently airing.
With nine seasons of "Beverly Hills" and eight seasons of "Vanderpump Rules" under her bejeweled belt, Vanderpump has the distinction of having the most appearances on the network.
Photo credit: Bravo
Bethenny Frankel (honorable mention)
When "The Real Housewives of New York" started, Frankel was an anomaly since she was unmarried (the current cast doesn't have a single married cast member).
She departed the show after Season 3 and returned in Season 7 only to depart after Season 11. She's had several spin-offs on Bravo, including "Bethenny Ever After" and "Bethenny & Fredrik."
She's now focused on raising her daughter Bryn (who she kept off-camera), her businesses and numerous charities, including coronavirus relief.
Photo credit: Bravo
Vicki Gunvalson (honorable mention)
Gunvalson has the distinction of being the "O.G. of the O.C." with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" being the very first series in the franchise.
She was demoted to "friend" status in Season 14, and unwilling to return unless she was a full-time cast member, left the show -- and franchise -- she founded ahead of Season 15.
Photo credit: Bravo
Camille Grammer (honorable mention)
Grammer's marriage and split from sitcom star Kelsey Grammer was a key storyline in the first season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" way back in 2010. She left as a full-time cast member after Season 2 but has appeared in every season since (with the exception of Season 4) in a minor or major capacity.
Photo credit: Bravo
Adrienne Maloof (honorable mention)
Original Beverly Hills housewife Maloof made headlines after refusing to show up for the Season 3 finale. But that separation didn't last long, and she's made guest appearances in Seasons 5, 6, 8 and 10.
Photo credit: Bravo
Kim Richards (honorable mention)
As previously mentioned, Kim Richards was a core member of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast from the very beginning.
She left the show after Season 5 in part to address her sobriety but returned for appearances in Season 6, 7, 9 and 10.
She's made fewer appearances than Grammer, but more than Maloof.
Photo credit: Bravo
1 of 12
Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer have been with their respective franchises since the very beginning
Being a cast member on one of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchises means opening up your personal and professional life to the cameras -- not an easy task for a few months, much less year after year.
Out of over 100 housewives, less than a handful have appeared on their shows continuously since day one. Some wives voluntarily leave to pursue other opportunities or escape the cameras, while others are fired as storylines peter out or viewers' interest wanes.
Here are the "Real Housewives" stars that have been there since the very beginning of their franchises.
For this gallery, TheWrap looked at "Real Housewives" franchises that have been around for more than five seasons, so it excludes the Potomac, Dallas, Miami and D.C. casts.