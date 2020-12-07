Breakdancing fans, your time has come. Breakdancers have officially joined the esteemed ranks of figure skaters, skiers and bobsledders, as news broke Monday that breakdancing will be an Olympic sport beginning with the 2024 Paris Games.

The official term for the new sport is “breaking,” according to a tweet from the Olympics. Along with that announcement, the Olympics noted that the Paris Games will include “100% gender equality” and “more youth-focused events,” and will add three more sports to be recognized competitively: skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing.

Breaking will make its Olympic Games debut, building on the success of the sport at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018.pic.twitter.com/ZthK3ZRxIv — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

The WordDanceSport Federation released a statement following the announcement, with President Shawn Tay saying, “Today is a historic occasion not only for b-boys and b-girls but for all dancers around the world. The WDSF could not be prouder to have Breaking included at Paris 2024. … It was a true team effort to get to this moment and we will redouble our efforts in the lead-up to the Olympic Games to make sure the Breaking competition at Paris 2024 will be unforgettable.”

According to SkyNews, the move is part of the International Olympic Committee’s goal to drum up interest in the Games among “a younger audience.” Recognizing breakdancing as a sport is certainly one way to do that (especially for fans of the “Step Up” franchise who already know Channing Tatum’s moves take loads of talent and practice).

With the addition of breaking, skateboarding and surfing, the Olympics are clearly evolving with the times — and the internet is (mostly) on board with the new changes.

Below, see some of the best reactions to today’s “breaking” news.

Breakdancing has been added as an official #Olympic sport for 2024 in Paris. Here’s hoping Turbo, Ozone and Kelly will be named #TeamUSA breakdancing coaches sooner than later. #electricboogaloo pic.twitter.com/DBJx7Z7JNg — Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) December 7, 2020

Olympic Breakdancing rules becus: 1: it elevates a underappreciated artform & important youth culture 2. it more accessible to ppl than figure skating 3: theres that much more content of ppl breaking to slap on da "fun part" after da chorus intro of Cruel Angel's Thesis https://t.co/uwqsnr5I3o — we gotta take care obf each other kamu (@Kamiyana1) December 7, 2020

They’re introducing breakdancing as an event at the Paris 2024 Olympics and we already know who’s set for gold pic.twitter.com/wV0McmGbvg — Matthew (@DiscipleOfBrad) December 7, 2020

This is me on hearing breakdancing will become an Olympic sport in 2024. pic.twitter.com/SWlMwNOLxX — Dale Roberts (@ozdale) December 7, 2020

Olympic Committee: Break Dancing is an Olympic Sport

Me: pic.twitter.com/t7CzFabGbP — Carmen Scottiago (@scootttaaayyy) December 7, 2020

The Olympics really did just say they'd add breakdancing before e-sports. https://t.co/VOGcFEF4aF — NFCAN (@AboutNintendo) December 7, 2020

So breakdancing is a sport now? I look forward to seeing ballet, jazz ballet, ballroom, Latin, and other dance forms at the #Olympics then. — MsNervouslySide-Eying2021Praxis (@MsPraxis) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing will be in the Paris 2024 Olympics and squash has been trying unsuccessfully for decades. The world is bonkers. — Alan Mills (@alanjmills) December 7, 2020

Great. Another sport at which I'm hopeless. And I know that without even trying it. It would just be embarrassing. https://t.co/LOtomsCTMY — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) December 7, 2020

Per Associated Press….Breakdancing to be an Olympic Sport in 2024. I knew I gave up on that skill way too early in my youth. What could have been! pic.twitter.com/ATGtSj6N1U — BIRD 🇺🇸🏈 (@crdanieljr) December 7, 2020

No MMA in the Olympics … but breakdancing is in! Perhaps @stylebender is interested? https://t.co/UweZ9eG45o — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 7, 2020