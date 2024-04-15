Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and Elon Musk Hit the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet | Photos

The so-called “Oscars of Science” brought out the A-listers on Sunday

Breakthrough Prize 2024
(Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain and Michelle Yeoh were just a few of the Hollywood A-listers who turned out for Sunday’s 10th annual Breakthrough Prize.

The so-called “Oscars of Science,” honoring scientists responsible for the year’s most impactful discoveries, also saw X owner and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk partake in the festivities, memorably making grand (somewhat silly) gestures upon his arrival on the red carpet.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures-hosted event in Hollywood featured appearance from many others including “The Holdovers” Oscar-winning breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldaña, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Glenn Close, Venus Williams and more.

Scroll below to see TheWrap’s full red carpet gallery for the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kris Jenner arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Margot Robbie arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Jessica Chastain arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Bradley Cooper arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Brie Larson arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Zoe Saldana arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Venus Williams arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Lizzo arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Glenn Close arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Shauna Robertson, Edward Norton arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Rob Lowe, Sheryl Berkoff arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Veronica Smiley, Brian Grazer arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Paula Hurd, Bill Gates arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

