Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain and Michelle Yeoh were just a few of the Hollywood A-listers who turned out for Sunday’s 10th annual Breakthrough Prize.

The so-called “Oscars of Science,” honoring scientists responsible for the year’s most impactful discoveries, also saw X owner and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk partake in the festivities, memorably making grand (somewhat silly) gestures upon his arrival on the red carpet.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures-hosted event in Hollywood featured appearance from many others including “The Holdovers” Oscar-winning breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde, Brie Larson, Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldaña, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Glenn Close, Venus Williams and more.

Scroll below to see TheWrap’s full red carpet gallery for the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize awards ceremony.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Kim Kardashian arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Kris Jenner arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Margot Robbie arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Jessica Chastain arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Bradley Cooper arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Brie Larson arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Zoe Saldaña arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Venus Williams arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Elon Musk arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Lizzo arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Glenn Close arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Veronica Smiley and Brian Grazer arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.