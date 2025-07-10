Brendan Fraser Dramedy ‘Rental Family’ Sets November Release at Searchlight

20th Century Studios has also set the New Regency horror film “Psycho Killer” for a February 2026 release

tribecca-brendan-fraser
Getty Images

Searchlight Pictures has set “Rental Family,” a dramedy set in Japan and starring Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, for release on November 21.

The film stars Fraser as a down-on-his-luck actor living in Tokyo who gets a job at a “rental family” company to play various stand-in roles in other people’s lives. In the process, he finds himself bonding with the families he is sent to work with and building surprising human connections.

The film also stars “Shogun” actor Takehiro Hira and Japan Academy Award winner Akira Emoto. Mitsuyo Miyazaki, who goes by the professional name Hikari and whose credits include the Netflix series “Beef,” directed the film.

“Rental Family” will hit theaters on the weekend before Thanksgiving, looking to build up word-of-mouth among arthouse audiences heading into a holiday period where it will share specialty screens with Chloe Zhao’s “Hamnet,” which will be released by Focus Features. The film will also be released the same day as the wide release of Universal’s “Wicked: For Good.”

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

