Bret Baier Insists He Is Not Leaving Fox News for Bari Weiss’ CBS: ‘I’m Flattered by All the Press’ | Video

Bret Baier is insistent he is not leaving Fox News to join CBS Evening News.

While chatting on the “Citizen McCain” podcast with host Meghan McCain, Baier was asked point blank if the rumors of him jumping ship at Fox News to join Bari Weiss’ revamped CBS News were true. Speculation was high in the wake of John Dickerson announcing his departure as co-host of CBS Evening News early Monday.

“I would be not surprised if you didn’t ask this question because I knew you would ask it,” Baier said. “I’m flattered by all the press and everything like that, but I’m in a multi-year contract with Fox. I don’t know where everything’s going. I’m signed onto Fox, very happy at Fox and, you know, we’ll see what happens at the end of that. But it’s interesting to see all the press about – I thought you were going ask about when I got pulled over in Georgetown driving.”

He later added: “I love the Fox News viewer, one at a time.”

On Monday, Dickerson said he would leave the network in December, signaling the start of a refresh at CBS News just weeks after editor-in-chief Weiss began her tenure.

“Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as ‘Face the Nation’ anchor for the first time,” Dickerson wrote on Instagram. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

Dickerson’s exit marks the first high-profile talent departure from the network since Weiss took hold of the reins earlier this month. Dickerson joined the network in 2009, becoming the co-host of “Evening News” earlier this year alongside Maurice DuBois.

As for Baier, he has deep roots at Fox News, joining the conservative network back in 1998 as the Atlanta bureau’s chief. He went on to serve a number of roles before becoming the “Special Report” anchor in 2009.

Watch Baier’s full interview above.