Bret Michaels Hospitalized in Nashville Just Before Poison Performance

Bret Michaels, lead singer of the glam metal band Poison, has been hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee for an undisclosed illness, prompting the band to cancel a scheduled performance in the city.

Michael’s Poison bandmates announced the situation to the audience Thursday night, according to TMZ, which broke the story. The band was performing as part of the Stadium Tour, the North American rock tour co-headlined by Motley Crue and Def Leppard and also featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

The band has not yet issued a public statement.

TMZ later reported that according to anonymous sources, Michaels may have had a bad reaction to COVID-19 medication, possibly related to his type 1 diabetes, a condition he has had since childhood.

Michaels, who also starred in the reality TV series “Rock of Love,” has had several health scares over the last several years. In addition to his diabetes, experienced brain hemorrhage in 2010 and suffered a mini stroke in 2011, which required heart surgery. He had several kidney surgeries in 2014.