Brett Favre Dragged For Saying He Wants Politics Out of Sports

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is facing backlash after saying he does not want politics involved in sports because he feels it’s hurting the games.

The Hall of Famer made his comments earlier this week on “The Andrew Klavan Show,” a podcast on the conservative website The Daily Wire. “I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind,” Favre said. “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

Favre was subsequently dragged on Twitter, not just for his words, but for the irony in them. Many took the opportunity to recall a 2008 scandal Favre found himself at the center of, with allegations that he sent sexually suggestive messages and pictures to a woman who worked for the New York Jets. At the time, Favre’s response was “That’s a league issue that I just have to leave at that.”

Also Read: Tucker Carlson Talked to Brett Favre About How Great Cheese Is, for Some Reason (Video)

Patrick Claybon, a television host for the NFL Network, tweeted “Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre.”

Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre https://t.co/ralfAZ02YZ — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) April 15, 2021

Brett Favre is certainly an expert on showing people things they don’t want to see so… https://t.co/aYKy2KtUNb — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 15, 2021

Remember when Brett Favre sexually harassed a woman who worked for the team he played for – while he was married. Don't think that was about the game either.. https://t.co/m8kWwvHRI8 — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) April 15, 2021

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith was a bit more focused in his criticisms, saying that any political comments or protests tend to happen before and after games.

“I still haven’t seen a player talk about police brutality or America while running a route or dropping back in coverage,” Smith tweeted. “Everything happens before or after the game. Just say you don’t like addressing the issues and keep it moving.

I still haven’t seen a player talk about police brutality or America while running a route or dropping back in coverage. Everything happens before or after the game. Just say you don’t like addressing the issues and keep it moving. https://t.co/TJtLf3b6eM — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 15, 2021

“It’s not about the game” It’s complete BS to say that the game has changed. Last time I checked 60 mins of football is still being played. https://t.co/rKNy3lupsp — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 15, 2021

Actor Bradley Whitford, New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman, and more also voiced their dismay with Favre. You can check out their reactions and more below.

I know Brett. Isn’t it un-American how American’s want to vote? And not have their children shot by the people they pay with their taxes to protect them? https://t.co/C1U7McGy31 — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) April 15, 2021

Brett Favre keeps professing his love for domestic terrorist Donald Trump, yet he says athletes should keep politics out of sports. What he means is that he thinks Black athletes should keep politics out of sports. Favre is such a racist. What we need is him to shut the fuck up. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 15, 2021

"The problem's not the racism, it's those damn protests of the racism!"

-Brett Favre

and it's not political when *he* weighs in. https://t.co/ruubgeH0fF — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 15, 2021

The sport that allowed Brett Favre to take care of himself and his family is ⅔ Black. Those Black men, and Black people across America, can't look away. It was never just about the game. It was also about getting a platform to give a voice to the unheard. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) April 15, 2021

whew, been dying for Brett Favre to weigh in on this https://t.co/igltqIr10E — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) April 15, 2021

Those who want "politics out of sports" don't really want that.

They want "politics they don't agree with" out of sports. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) April 15, 2021