Brett Favre Dragged For Saying He Wants Politics Out of Sports

“Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre,” one NFL host tweeted

| April 15, 2021 @ 7:59 AM

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is facing backlash after saying he does not want politics involved in sports because he feels it’s hurting the games.

The Hall of Famer made his comments earlier this week on “The Andrew Klavan Show,” a podcast on the conservative website The Daily Wire. “I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind,” Favre said. “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

Favre was subsequently dragged on Twitter, not just for his words, but for the irony in them. Many took the opportunity to recall a 2008 scandal Favre found himself at the center of, with allegations that he sent sexually suggestive messages and pictures to a woman who worked for the New York Jets. At the time, Favre’s response was “That’s a league issue that I just have to leave at that.”

Patrick Claybon, a television host for the NFL Network, tweeted “Look, if anyone knows anything about unwanted and unsolicited messages it’s Brett Favre.”

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith was a bit more focused in his criticisms, saying that any political comments or protests tend to happen before and after games.

“I still haven’t seen a player talk about police brutality or America while running a route or dropping back in coverage,” Smith tweeted. “Everything happens before or after the game. Just say you don’t like addressing the issues and keep it moving.

Actor Bradley Whitford, New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman, and more also voiced their dismay with Favre. You can check out their reactions and more below.

