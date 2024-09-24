Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis at Congressional Hearing

Brett Favre shared Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, revealing his condition at a congressional hearing in Washington.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke about his condition during a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee regarding allegations of misusing taxpayer money, NBC News reported.

The Hall of Famer is accused of using his political connections to redirect welfare funds intended for Mississippi families for projects that he favors.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre said in his opening statement. He referenced the drug company Prevacus, whose founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this summer, admitting he used Mississippi welfare funds to pay off gambling and other debts.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that can cause stiffness, tremors, and uncontrollable movements.