Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis at Congressional Hearing

Sports

The Hall of Fame quarterback testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee

Brett Favre
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL player Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Brett Favre shared Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, revealing his condition at a congressional hearing in Washington.

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke about his condition during a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee regarding allegations of misusing taxpayer money, NBC News reported.

The Hall of Famer is accused of using his political connections to redirect welfare funds intended for Mississippi families for projects that he favors.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre said in his opening statement. He referenced the drug company Prevacus, whose founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this summer, admitting he used Mississippi welfare funds to pay off gambling and other debts.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that can cause stiffness, tremors, and uncontrollable movements.

Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg
Read Next
Mark Zuckerberg's 2024 Election Plan: Make Facebook, Instagram Less Political

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.