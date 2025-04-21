‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Says Resuscitating Season 4 Is Like a Horror Movie: ‘We Can Bring Anything Back? It’s Too Much Power’ | Video

Brett Goldstein joked that bringing “Ted Lasso” back for a fourth season — after it was intended to only run for three — is kind of like a horror movie, comparing it to never knowing if it’s really dead.

The actor, who plays Roy Kent on the Emmy-winning series and is also a writer and executive producer on the series, told an anecdote about a friend’s dead cat on a recent episode of NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast that was a perfect analogy to “Ted Lasso’s” return.

“I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot,” he began.

“He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried was not their cat. And I think about that all the time” he told host Rachel Martin.

He went on to say, “No wonder this guy is f–ed in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead.”

“I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” Goldstein said about Apple renewing “Ted Lasso” for Season 4. “Like, we buried it … we all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back? It’s too much power.”

Goldstein and co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly originally planned for three seasons of the hit comedy.

Sudeikis, Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift will all return for Season 4, which will see Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) coaching a women’s soccer team.

