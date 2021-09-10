Brian Robbins to Replace Jim Gianopulos as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO

Brian Robbins, the head of Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS, will replace Jim Gianopulos as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, TheWrap has learned.

Robbins, the former star of the 1980s sitcom “Head of the Class” who founded AwesomenessTV, has earned a reputation for his youth-oriented content at Nickelodeon since he became president in 2018. He previously oversaw Paramount Players, which produced content for ViacomCBS cable networks like MTV, VH1 and BET.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, the 70-year-old Gianopulos is expected to stay on and assist in the transition. Jim Gianopulos took over at Paramount in 2017 after a lengthy stint at 20th Century Fox, where he was co-chair of filmed entertainment from 2000 to 2012 and sole chairman until 2016.

Robbins will retain his daily oversight of Nick and kids and family content for P+, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap

Though Gianopulos took over Paramount at a time when the studio was at a low point at the box office, he was behind box office hits including “A Quiet Place” ($340 million), “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” ($791 million) and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” ($195 million) as well as launched the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise, which has a sequel in the works.

In 2019 he signed a multi-year deal with the studio as Viacom was set to merge with CBS. He was also behind the moves to license titles such as “Coming 2 America,” “Without Remorse” and “The Tomorrow War” to Amazon Studios. Gianopulos also pushed for the 45-day theatrical window, which has applied to the release of “A Quiet Place – Part II” before it moved to Paramount+. But the studio also recently delayed the releases of two Tom Cruise blockbusters, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun Maverick,” into 2022 in response to the spread of the Delta Variant.

ViacomCBS will be looking to Robbins to help compete in the streaming space and up the stature of its service Paramount+ with a goal of producing more original content for streaming. For one, the studio recently put its Nickelodeon film “Paw Patrol: The Movie” as a day-and-date release both in theaters and on Paramount+.