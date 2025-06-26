Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Brian Wilson’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Beach Boys singer died two weeks ago at the age of 82. According to the death certificate first obtained by TMZ, Wilson died of respiratory arrest – which is breathing that stops while the heart continues to beat and is one of the most common factors in cardiac arrest.

Alongside respiratory arrest, the singer also died of sepsis and cystitis and had long-suffered from a number of other health issues. Neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease also factored into his death.

In May of 2024, Wilson was placed under a conservatorship from his family. The choice was made, and approved by a Los Angeles court, as the Beach Boy singer’s mental health declined.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family,” a statement from the family at the time read.

Wilson died on Wednesday, June 11. His family announced the death on their social media platforms.

“We are heartbroken to announced that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” the family wrote on his X account, Instagram and website. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”