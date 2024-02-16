Brian Wilson Suffering Dementia, Longtime Reps LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers Named as Co-Conservators

The Wilson family has announced that family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers have been named co-conservators of Brian Wilson following the death of his wife Melinda on Jan. 30.

According to court documents filed Thursday to formalize the conservatorship, the Beach Boys legend is suffering a “major neurocognitive disorder” similar to dementia.

In a post shared on the Instagram account for Brian Wilson Live, they said, “Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses,” the statement concluded.

On Thursday Hard and Sievers filed to place Wilson under a conservatorship. In the documents obtained by TheWrap, Wilson is described as suffering from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia).” The documents also indicated that Wilson cannot treat his condition on his own.

A doctor explained in the documents of Wilson, “He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

The court documents also noted that Melinda was appointed as his agent for his health care, but that a successor was not named in the event of her death. A hearing will take place on April 26, 2024.

Wilson shared the news of Melinda’s death on Instagram on Jan. 30. He wrote, “My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost.”

The Blast first reported the news of Wilson’s diagnosis.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.