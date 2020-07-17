‘Briarpatch’ Canceled by USA Network After One Season
Rosario Dawson-led series ended its first season in April
Jennifer Maas | July 17, 2020 @ 8:15 AM
Last Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 9:05 AM
The Rosario Dawson-led anthology drama “Briarpatch” has been canceled by USA Network after one season, the cable channel confirmed to TheWrap Friday.
The 10-episode series, which aired its finale in April, followed Dawson’s character, Allegra Dill, “a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.”
Along with Dawson, “Briarpatch” also stars Jay R. Ferguson, Brian Geraghty, Edi Gathegi, Kim Dickens, Alan Cumming and Ed Asner.
“Briarpatch” showrunner Andy Greenwald revealed the show’s cancellation news via Twitter on Thursday, sharing a statement that began, “Hey, friends. Just wanted to let you know some disappointing news before you hear it from anyone else: BRIARPATCH isn’t returning for another season at USA.”
“Though I’ve known for months, it’s still a bummer,” Greenwald continued. “We had an amazing story planned for S2 and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will. If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible — especially for an anthology series as weird as this one. Nothing’s ever over until it’s over. But if it’s over? What a way to go.”
Based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, “Briarpatch” was written Greenwald, who executive produced along with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton. Ana Lily Amirpour directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer.
In his statement, Greenwald also mentioned he has just signed a new overall deal with UCP, the studio that co-produced”Briarpatch” with Paramount Television, and “have a bunch of pots on a number of burners.”
An individual with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap that Greenwald has extended his deal with UCP.
