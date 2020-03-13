In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s season finale of “Say Yes to the Dress: America,” a roomful of 50 blushing brides descends into hysterics hours before saying the big “I do.”
The brides are crying because their hair and makeup aren’t exactly as they pictured in their wildest childhood dreams. Though, to be fair, there are dozens and dozens of brides and only so many hair and makeup artists.
In the clip, which you can watch above, designer Hayley Paige takes matters into her own hands. She comforts New York bride LoAles Cruz, who now deeply regrets cutting her hair short before her wedding day because it doesn’t fit into a bun.
“I’m like, freaking out right now,” Cruz says. “I can’t walk down the aisle like this.”
Paige assures her, “Don’t worry, I will not let you go down that aisle unless you feel perfect and exactly like yourself.”
This special season of “Say Yes to the Dress,” which premiered in January, “follows one bride from every state, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, as they say yes to their dream gowns at Kleinfeld before getting married by bridal designer Randy Fenoli in an extraordinary group wedding,” according to TLC.
The group wedding takes place at the Loeb Boathouse in New York’s Central Park. Tune into the two-hour finale to see how it all comes together before they say their vows.
The two-hour season finale of “Say Yes to the Dres America” airs on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
