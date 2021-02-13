Regé-Jean Page, the hot new star of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” will be making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Feb. 20.

He will be joined by musical guest Bad Bunny, whose latest album, “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo,” debuted #1 on the Billboard 200. It will be both his and Page’s first appearance on the late-night show.

The British-Zimbabwean actor first came to the attention of audiences in the U.S. with his portrayer of Chicken George in the 2016 miniseries “Roots.” Two years later, he began his professional relationship with Shonda Rhimes when he starred in her legal drama “For the People,” which was produced under her Shondaland banner and aired on ABC from March 2018 to May 2019.

On “Bridgerton,” which is another Shondaland production and her first at Netflix, Page plays Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings, one of London’s most eligible bachelors who, nonetheless, falls in love with during the U.K.’s Regency era of the early 1800s. More than 82 million households chose to watch 2 minutes of the period romance in its first 28 days since launch on Christmas Day, making it the most-watch new series in Netflix history.

Page is currently nominated for a SAG Award, an NAACP Award and a Satellite Award, all for his performance on “Bridgerton.”

“SNL” will continue its run of consecutive shows on Feb. 27.