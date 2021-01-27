‘Bridgerton’ Is the Most-Watched New Series in Netflix History

Just as the ton was settling down following last week’s “Bridgerton” Season 2 renewal, Netflix has revealed Wednesday another piece of juicy gossip about the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance: “Bridgerton” is now Netflix’s biggest series ever, crushing even the streaming service’s own launch viewership projections.

According to Netflix, a record 82 million households around the world chose to watch “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days since its Christmas Day 2020 launch, the time period Netflix focuses on when sharing its own viewership statistics, making it the No. 1 show in Netflix history in that metric. Netflix counts a view whenever someone watches at least two uninterrupted minutes of a show or movie.

Additionally, Netflix says “Bridgerton” has ranked No. 1 overall in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa, and made the Top 10 in all 190 countries where Netflix is available except Japan.

Earlier this month, Netflix projected viewership of the steamy Shondaland period piece would surpass 63 million households within its first 28 days, which would have made “Bridgerton” Netflix’s fifth-biggest original series launch of all time. But obviously, it’s blown past that now.

Based on Julia Quinn’s romance novel series of the same name, the eight-episode first season of “Bridgerton,” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

“Bridgerton” also stars Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich) and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Netflix said last week it has renewed “Bridgerton” for a second season, which will focus on the love life of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Those episodes will go into production this spring.