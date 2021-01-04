Go Pro Today

‘Bridgerton’ Actress Bessie Carter Comes From Real-Life Acting Royalty

If you’re a fan of British shows, you’ll definitely recognize her parents

| January 4, 2021 @ 4:14 PM
Photo: Nick Briggs/Netflix

If you’re in one of the 63 million households who have tuned into Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” you’re undoubtedly well-versed in the Bridgerton and Featherington family trees.

But did you know one of the Featherington sisters comes from a distinguished lineage in real life?

Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington, one of two daughters her mother Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) is trying to marry off into society. Prudence is known for her off-key fashions and her even more off-key singing.

Her real-life mother is Imelda Staunton, who most know from her role as Professor Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” film franchise. Staunton has starred in many period pieces, including “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Sense & Sensibility.” She’ll be portraying Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and sixth seasons of another Netflix hit, “The Crown.”

Her father is Jim Carter, who played beloved butler Mr. Carson in “Downton Abbey.” Carter earned four Supporting Actor Emmy nominations for the role, which he reprised in the 2019 film.

jim carter imelda staunton bessie carter

Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton and their daughter Bessie Carter (Photo: Getty)

Staunton’s and Carter’s contributions to the arts have earned them high civilian honors from the real Queen Elizabeth II: Staunton is a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) while Carter is an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Bessie is no stranger to working in ensembles; she starred in the BBC One/Starz series “Howards End” as a member of the Wilcox family.

“Bridgerton” is currently streaming on Netflix.

