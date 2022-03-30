Off the back of “Bridgerton’s” triumphant return for Season 2 over the weekend, there’s more news from that world. Netflix has confirmed the cast for the young Queen Charlotte spinoff series from Shonda Rhimes herself – including the actress who will play the young Charlotte.

India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) plays the young Queen in the currently untitled series. “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs,” reads her character description from Netflix.

Golda Rosheuvel, who originated the character in “Bridgerton” Season 1, returns as Queen Charlotte, something she previously confirmed to TheWrap.

The series will center around Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, and how her marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. The show will also focus on Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, with Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh reprising their respective roles.

Corey Mylchreest (“Sandman”) plays the young King George. “Handsome, charismatic and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head on,” reads his character description.

Arsema Thomas, in her TV debut, will play the young Agatha Danbury. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as ‘Bridgerton’s’ iconic Lady Danbury,” reads her character description.

Michelle Fairley (from “Gangs of London” and “Game of Thrones”) plays Princess Augusta. “Determined to maintain her family’s power, the Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son’s place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain,” reads her character description.

Rhimes is showrunner, executive producer and writer of the limited series. Tom Verica serves as an EP and directs. Betsy Beers is also an EP.

The cast also includes Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, the Queen’s loyal (and gossipy) aide in “Bridgerton,” Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs returns to play the “Bridgerton” Brimsley.

Netflix also released several images from the show’s table read.

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus from Queen Charlotte. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte from Queen Charlotte. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augustina from Queen Charlotte. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Executive Producer and Director Tom Verica, Executive Producer and Write Shonda Rhimes from Queen Charlotte. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Dandury from Queen Charlotte. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

