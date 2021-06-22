Colbert Casts Regé-Jean Page’s Sexy ‘Bridgerton’ Replacement, Gilbert Gottfried (Video)

Filming on the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ period romance “Bridgerton” began last month, and Stephen Colbert had the pleasure of revealing a first look at the upcoming episodes — and the new heartthrob taking over for now-exited Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page — during Tuesday’s “Late Show.” A pleasure that was truly all Colbert’s, because this “sneak preview” was completely fabricated by him from old Season 1 footage of Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, with actor Gilbert Gottfried’s “Lord Sexy” subbing in for Page’s Simon Basset.

And Gottfried’s character made us burn in an entirely different way than Page’s Duke did.

“This news has left some of the show’s devoted fans outraged and threatening, ‘If he’s not in it, I’m not watching!'” Colbert said, referring to the April reveal that Page will not reprise his role for Season 2 of “Bridgerton.” He continued, “But take heart, dear Bridgerheads, for production on the new season is underway and Shonda Rhimes has added a new cast member who promises to keep things as steamy as ever. The ‘Late Show’ has acquired a sneak preview.”

Once the (super fake) first look at Season 2 began to roll, we forgot all about Page — because it was impossible to think about him once Gottfried’s Lord Sexy was screaming at us.

Here are some of Lord Sexy’s best lines from this special teaser:

“It’s me, Lord Sexy! Should we hump in my study, your grace?”

“Hot damn! Looks like tonight’s menu is porking with a side of sideboob.”

“I hereby knight me Sir Boinksalot. Now arise.”

“You’re talking about the rash on my balls, right? The apothecary said just slather on this unguent. A hand, my lady, down in South Sussex?”

“Time to drop pantaloons and show the world my juicy buns.”

Watch Gottfried join the “Bridgerton” universe via the via above.