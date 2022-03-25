Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)
Anthony is the heir and Benedict the spare, or at least that’s how many refer to the second son in an aristocratic family. The Bridgertons, though, are a very loving bunch and perhaps the only one who thinks of shifting responsibilities to the second or third son (Colin) is Anthony, who is forever reminding his brothers that as the heir, he has all of the family responsibilities on his shoulders. Benedict, though, takes Anthony’s comments with a grain of salt, finding ways to tease his eldest sibling in the way only a loving brother can. He also agreed to serve as Anthony’s second when the Viscount challenged the Duke of Hastings to a duel for compromising their sister, Daphne. Benedict is interested in art and, as Season 1 showed, likes a sexy party as well. In fact, he hooked up with Madame Delacroix, the modiste, and another lady, while pursuing more carnal arts.
Thompson is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) who made his professional debut in “A Midsummer Nights Dream” at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre. He’s appeared in a host of U.K. television series, including “In the Club” and 2016 Netflix show “In the Club.” He also appeared in the feature film “Dunkirk.”