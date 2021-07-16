‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Production Resumes After Pausing Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

“Bridgerton” Season 2 resumed production Friday after a one-day pause due to a very small number of positive COVID-19 cases on set, TheWrap has learned.

All COVID-19 health and safety protocols were followed by the U.K.-based production and those impacted have been isolated, an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap. No cast members on the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix romance series were among those affected.

The second season of “Bridgerton,” which began production in May in the U.K., focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest brother of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who was the lead of Season 1, along with her love interest Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). In Season 2, Anthony is the star, with character Kate Sharma (played by “Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley) entering as the leading lady of his love story.

Page will not reprise his role as the Duke on Season 2, though Dynevor is still a key cast member and her character will continue to refer to Simon, who is now her husband and the father of her infant child, off screen.

Per Netflix, “Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, ‘Bridgerton’, is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love.”

Readers can find what “Bridgerton” showrunner Chris Van Dusen told TheWrap about his plans for Season 2 during a Tuesday interview, which took place just hours after the show received 12 Emmy nominations for its first season, right here.