‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Phoebe Dynevor on How Different Daphne’s Story Will Be Without Simon

As “Bridgerton” fans are well aware by now, Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton will no longer be the leading lady in Season 2 of the Netflix romance and her leading man, Regé-Jean Page’s Simon Basset, won’t be present at all.

While the Duke’s absence in the second season is really not a shock to readers of Julia Quinn’s “Brigerton” novel series, it did shake up some passionate viewers of the smash-hit Shonda Rhimes show when Page’s exit was first announced. For this reason, TheWrap asked Dynevor, who is now in production on the new batch of episodes in the U.K., what Daphne’s story will look like now that she’s shifting to a supporting role, with her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) taking center stage in Season 2.

“It’s definitely different,” the Netflix star told TheWrap. “And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey. And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” will follow Anthony and his courtship of new character, Kate Sharma (“Sex Education” alum Simone Ashley). If the show keeps following this format laid out in the books, Seasons 3 and 4, which the show has already been renewed for, will focus on Daphne’s brothers Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Newton).

“And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” Dynevor said. “And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda and Chris [Van Dusen] have created. There’s not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great.”

As for the logistics of Daphne appearing without her husband, Simon, with whom she had a baby at the very end of Season 1, Dynevor says the Duke will continue to be part of her life — just off screen.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” she said. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”

Dynevor says she has spoken to Page somewhat about the reaction to his exit, with them both mainly shocked by how large the “Bridgerton” fandom has become in general since the series launched on Christmas Day last year.

“I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways,” the actress said. “But we’re also both working actors and we’re just plodding along. I think it’s just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It’s such a compliment and it’s lovely. And I can’t wait to see what Regé does next in his career.”

In addition to three more seasons of “Bridgerton,” Netflix recently revealed its ordered a prequel series from Rhimes based on the early years of Queen Charlotte, which will also include Daphne’s mother, Violet Bridgerton, and Lady Danbury. Dynevor is particularly excited to watch this currently untitled show, as she has no idea where it’s going.

“I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be awesome, as well, because it’s not based on any book. They can literally do anything they want with it,” Dynevor said. “So I’m going to be such a fan of that. I mean, I’m going to be able to watch it as a real fan. Also, being able to show these really powerful women and them coming up and their stories, I think that’s such a great idea. I can’t wait for that.”

Readers can find more from TheWrap’s interview with Dynevor in the upcoming “Comedy & Drama Series” issue of our Emmys magazine.