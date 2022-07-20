Production on “Bridgerton” Season 3 is underway and the cast is celebrating with a new video.

In the brand new clip, shared on social media on Wednesday, the cast members are filmed holding up two fingers. They then flip them around to reveal three fingers for Season 3, a move Viscount Anthony Bridgerton did (with three and four) when he playfully teased Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in Season 2 before dancing with her at the ball where they eventually admitted their love for each other.

And Jonathan Bailey, who is returning as the head of the Bridgerton family leads off the video. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, makes the official announcement, though, saying, “‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming has official begun.”

She then turns to Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and asks, “You comin’ in?” inviting him into the carriage she’s sitting in.

Welcome back to Bridgerton! Season 3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/t24N0wX4KT — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022

Netflix also released the official logline for the third season, which will follow Penelope and Colin’s love story.

It reads: “From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Netflix also announced Daniel Francis is joining the cast as Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth.

Marcus Anderson is described as “a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others.”

The streamer describes Lord Debling as “a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.”

And for Harry Dankworth, what he “lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.”

A release date for “Bridgerton” Season 3 has not yet been announced.