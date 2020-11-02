Shonda Rhimes took her talents to Netflix when she signed a mega overall deal with the streaming service in 2018, and with the teaser for “Bridgerton” released Monday, we’ve finally got a taste of what the prolific producer has been cooking up for her first project under the pact. The best way we can describe it is if you mashed up “Downton Abbey” with Rhimes’ “Scandal” — and we have no objections to the result.

In the video, which you can view here and above, you’ll be introduced to the Regency-era high society at the center of “Bridgerton” by Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), a mysterious woman who is narrating this tale and writing up columns full of dirt about everyone in town. We have no idea what scandal she’s about to uncover, but we’ll be tuning in to find out when the show drops Christmas Day on Netflix.

Also Read: Kenya Barris in Talks to Launch Studio at ViacomCBS

Per its official description, “Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

“Bridgerton” also stars Jonathan Bailey (“Anthony Bridgerton”), Nicola Coughlan (“Penelope Featherington”), Claudia Jessie (“Eloise Bridgerton”), Ruby Barker (“Marina Thompson”), Adjoa Andoh (“Lady Danbury”), Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”), Luke Thompson (“Benedict Bridgerton”), Luke Newton (“Colin Bridgerton”), Ruby Stokes (“Francesca Bridgerton”), Will Tilston (“Gregory Bridgerton”), Florence Hunt (“Hyacinth Bridgerton”), Ruth Gemmell (“Lady Violet Bridgerton”), Bessie Carter (“Prudence Featherington”), Harriet Cains (“Philipa Featherington”), Polly Walker (“Lady Portia Featherington”), Ben Miller (“Lord Featherington”), Sabrina Bartlett (“Siena Rosso”), Martins Imhangbe (“Will Mondrich”) and Lorraine Ashbourne (“Mrs. Varley”).

Also Read: Phil Rosenthal on His First 'Somebody Feed Phil' Food Poisoning, Where He Wants to Go in Season 5

Based on the “Bridgerton” novels by Julia Quinn, the series was created by Chris Van Dusen who also serves as showrunner on the eight-episode drama. Van Dusen executive produces along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, under their Shondaland banner for Netflix. Directors include Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley.

“Bridgerton” launches Dec. 25 on Netflix.