Netflix dropped the trailer for “Bridgerton” on Monday, the first scripted TV series that Shonda Rhimes has produced for the streaming service under her mega overall deal. And in the preview for the show, which launches Christmas Day, viewers are introduced to the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), a woman who knows and writes about everything going on during the coming-out season in Regency-era London.

When young Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), starts to have a hard time on the competitive marriage market and strikes a deal with the handsome Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) so that all won’t be lost, Lady Whistledown becomes even more intrigued by the Bridgertons than she already was.

Watch the trailer for “Bridgerton,” created by Chris Van Dusen (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels of the same name, via the video above.

Per its official description, “Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parents’ footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings, committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable, and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

“Bridgerton” also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains.

The series was created by Van Dusen who also serves as showrunner on the eight-episode drama. Van Dusen executive produces along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, under their Shondaland banner for Netflix. Directors include Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley.

“Bridgerton” launches Dec. 25 on Netflix.