“Bridgerton” has showered Netflix with Christmas cheer — and heaps of viewers.

The streaming service projects viewership of the steamy Shondaland period piece will surpass 63 million households within its first 28 days. That’s the time period Netflix focuses on when sharing its own viewership statistics.

That expected tally will make “Bridgerton” Netflix’s fifth-biggest original series launch of all time. Netflix counts a view whenever someone watches at least two uninterrupted minutes of a show or movie.

“Bridgerton” has reached No. 1 overall on Netflix in 76 countries. As a matter of fact, it has made the Top 10 in all 190 countries that Netflix is available in, save one: Japan.

The first Netflix original series from Shonda Rhimes and her production company Shondaland, “Bridgerton” was created by Chris Van Dusen, who is the showrunner. Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.

“Bridgerton” follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

“Bridgerton” is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.

December 2020 and Christmas Week 2020 (Dec. 25-Dec. 31) were Netflix’s biggest on record, the SVOD (subscriber video on demand) service said, as measured by both total view hours and average view hours per subscriber.