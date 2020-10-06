Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

BritBox President and CEO Soumya Sriraman to Step Down

October 6, 2020

She will exit by the end of October, with BBC Studios and ITV planning to announce new leadership in “coming weeks”

Soumya Sriraman is stepping down as president and CEO of the BBC Studios- and ITV-owned North American streaming service BritBox at the end of this month, the companies announced Tuesday. BBC Studios and ITV say they plan to announce “new leadership” for the British content SVOD “in the coming weeks.”

Along with the announcement of Sriraman’s exit, BritBox revealed it has hit 1.5 million subscribers to date, which the streaming service attributes to its outgoing president and CEO’s leadership, calling her a “key architect in building and launching” the platform.

Per BBC Studios and ITV, “The service has exceeded all company targets and remains the fastest-growing targeted stand-alone SVOD service to have launched in the last three years – distinguishing itself as the definitive home for the best of British television across all genres. Moreover, under her leadership, the success of the U.S and Canada service has served as the blueprint for BritBox’s global expansion.”

During her time at BritBox, Sriraman commissioned and executive produced series include “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and “There She Goes” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes. During her tenure, BritBox also live-streamed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, marking a first for a streaming service.

“Soumya is a trailblazer,” Rebecca Glashow, president of BBC Studios – Americas, and Martin Goswami, ITV’s group strategic partnership and distribution director, said in a joint statement. “Her experience, leadership, and thorough knowledge of British content has been the perfect fit for BritBox. We thank Soumya for her passion and commitment in leading the BritBox team and shaping the service into what it is today.”

Sriraman added: “I have enjoyed writing every minute of the BritBox story – from imagining it six years ago to building and growing it! I am so proud of my team who has worked tirelessly to exceed all expectations. I am grateful to the leadership at the BBC and ITV for their stewardship on this journey and I now look forward to my next chapter.”

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

jennifer.maas@thewrap.com

