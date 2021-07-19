Britney Spears’ New Attorney Says He’s Moving ‘Aggressively’ to Remove Jamie Spears From Conservatorship (Video)

Britney Spears’ new attorney said on Monday that he was moving “aggressively and expeditiously” to remove Spears’ father Jamie from the conservatorship.

“First, once again I want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” Mathew S. Rosengart said outside court. “I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case. And I also want to thank Britney Spears’ fans and supporters, the outrage and support for the firm, myself and Britney has truly been overwhelming, from coast to coast and around the world.”

He concluded his brief remarks by saying, “Finally, the last thing I’m going to say about this matter, as I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first.”

Last Wednesday, Spears petitioned for Rosengart to be appointed as her attorney after her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III resigned. Rosengart is a prominent Hollywood attorney and a former federal prosecutor. He has previously represented Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

During the hearing, Spears was crying as she reiterated her request for her father Jamie Spears to step down as co-conservator.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship dates back to 2008, around the time of her very public mental health struggles. After losing custody of her two children to former husband Kevin Federline and then refusing to turn over her boys after a visit, Spears was hospitalized and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, beginning the conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

The pop star is actually under two conservatorships: a conservatorship over her estate, which focuses on financial matters, and a conservatorship over her person, which grants the conservator control over her medical and personal decisions.

Last month, Britney Spears spoke out publicly for the first time about the conservatorship at a hearing in the Los Angeles probate court. Since her speech at the June 23 hearing, there have been a series of petitions by those involved in the conservatorship.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said at the hearing. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

