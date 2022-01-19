A lawyer for Britney Spears has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the pop singer’s sister following the publication of Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” Britney Spears’ lawyer, Matthew S. Rosengart, wrote in a letter obtained by TheWrap. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Britney Spears’ is not seeking to block publication of the memoir, which was published this week, but does want to prevent Jamie Lynn from mentioning Britney anymore during the younger sister’s ongoing promotional tour for the book.

On “Good Morning America,” Jamie Lynn distanced herself from her sister’s legal conservatorship, which came to an end last year. “There was no me overseeing funds or something like that,” Jamie Lynn said. “And if there was, it was a misunderstanding. Either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.”

The pop icon’s younger sibling also addressed Britney’s split with boyfriend Justin Timberlake on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, saying, “I was so sad, first off, because my sister was so sad, but that, too, was the first time I saw maybe I didn’t know everything about the relationship. Perhaps they were protecting me and obviously why would they talk to me about anything. It was really sad, though, seeing my sister be so heartbroken.”

In Rosengart’s letter to Jamie Lynn, he called the “Gimme More” singer “the family’s breadwinner,” and said Britney “also otherwise supported you.” He also quoted Michelle Obama.

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory. Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being,” the letter read. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

A rep for Jamie Lynn Spears didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.