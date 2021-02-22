Britney Spears tabloid covers

Britney Spears Doc Sparks Re-Examination of Celebrity: ‘The World Has Finally Woken Up’

by | February 22, 2021 @ 1:48 PM

“Framing Britney Spears” examines the media portrayal of the pop icon and its effects

A new documentary about Britney Spears has sparked interest in how the media juggernaut treated her as she struggled at the peak of her fame as well as the pop star’s legal struggle over a court-mandated conservatorship.

“Framing Britney Spears,” airing on Hulu, has catapulted the star’s name and fan base back into the headlines, even as she remains under the control of her father, Jamie, in a conservatorship that stretches back 13 years. But a sharp focus has also been trained on how Spears was treated by everyone from famous interviewers to tabloid editors to boyfriends, as she was ridiculed for her public meltdowns and mocked without regard for her mental health.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

