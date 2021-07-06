Britney Spears’ Court-Appointed Lawyer Resigns From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ court-appointed council, attorney Samuel D. Ingham III, will resign from her conservatorship case.

Ingham filed a motion to stop representing Spears Tuesday.

Ingham is the latest in the team of people surrounding Spears to leave following her jarring and emotional testimony given via phone to a Los Angeles court June 23. Just yesterday Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph wrote a letter to Spears’ co-conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery and announced his resignation.

In the June hearing, Spears expressed anger and dismay that she’s been kept under the legally restrictive agreement since 2008. She testified to the court that she wanted her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as the lead conservator in her case — but Britney also made clear she wants the entire conservatorship abolished.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said at the hearing. “It’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

More to come…