Britney Spears Gets Support From Hollywood Stars After ‘Heartbreaking,’ ‘Infuriating’ Hulu Doc

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Miley Cyrus posted messages after watching “Framing Britney Spears”

| February 8, 2021 @ 8:47 AM
Celebrities posted messages supporting Britney Spears after the airing of “Framing Britney Spears,” a new New York Times documentary about the pop star’s life, career, and conservatorship.

Stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted “FreeBritney” with a hashtag, referencing the fan-formed movement that was created in support of the court abolishing Spears’ conservatorship that prohibits her from having control over her own fortune and from making her own financial decisions.

While others offered words of understanding, they also expressed anger at Spears’ situation and the fact that despite the attention surrounding her circumstances, the pop star has received little help. Controversy has even erupted over an old interview with Diane Sawyer in which the journalist made Spears cry while probing into her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake.

“No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” tweeted Paramore member Hayley Williams. “The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

“Misogyny and patriarchy and the media did Britney Spears so dirty,” added comedian Jenny Yang. “Ru Pal’s Drag Race” star Shae Coulee also weighed in with his thoughts.

“Watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just WOW. If there is one take away I got from it. Is that this wouldn’t have happened to Britney if she were a man… it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney,” he shared.

“Framing Britney Spears” gave the world an in-depth look at the singer’s rise to fame through those in her close inner circle including her manager, lawyer, and ex-flames Timberlake, Kevin Federline.

Fellow pop star Miley Cyrus gave a shoutout to Spears on TikTok before taking the stage for her Super Bowl performance Sunday night, proclaiming “We love Britney!” and then paying tribute to her by singing her name during “Party In The U.S.A.”

See more reactions below.

