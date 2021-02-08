Britney Spears Gets Support From Hollywood Stars After ‘Heartbreaking,’ ‘Infuriating’ Hulu Doc

Celebrities posted messages supporting Britney Spears after the airing of “Framing Britney Spears,” a new New York Times documentary about the pop star’s life, career, and conservatorship.

Stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted “FreeBritney” with a hashtag, referencing the fan-formed movement that was created in support of the court abolishing Spears’ conservatorship that prohibits her from having control over her own fortune and from making her own financial decisions.

While others offered words of understanding, they also expressed anger at Spears’ situation and the fact that despite the attention surrounding her circumstances, the pop star has received little help. Controversy has even erupted over an old interview with Diane Sawyer in which the journalist made Spears cry while probing into her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake.

“No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her,” tweeted Paramore member Hayley Williams. “The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

“Misogyny and patriarchy and the media did Britney Spears so dirty,” added comedian Jenny Yang. “Ru Pal’s Drag Race” star Shae Coulee also weighed in with his thoughts.

“Watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just WOW. If there is one take away I got from it. Is that this wouldn’t have happened to Britney if she were a man… it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney,” he shared.

“Framing Britney Spears” gave the world an in-depth look at the singer’s rise to fame through those in her close inner circle including her manager, lawyer, and ex-flames Timberlake, Kevin Federline.

Fellow pop star Miley Cyrus gave a shoutout to Spears on TikTok before taking the stage for her Super Bowl performance Sunday night, proclaiming “We love Britney!” and then paying tribute to her by singing her name during “Party In The U.S.A.”

See more reactions below.

the Framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her.

the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid. — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

Anyone watch Framing Britney on Hulu? So sad! #FreeBritney — Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) February 8, 2021

Watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just WOW. If there is one take away I got from it. Is that this wouldn’t have happened to Britney if she were a man… it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) February 8, 2021

I finally watched ‘framing Britney Spears’ and it’s so sad what that woman has been through. The industry literally sucked the life & soul out of her and called her crazy when she finally snapped. — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) February 7, 2021

Ok the fact that Super Bowl Sunday has made my timeline filled with #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay and #FreeBritney is such a win! I wish I cared more about football (not really) but rooting for Janet & Britney always 👑👑 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) February 7, 2021

Well, I watched the Britney doc and unfortunately my takeaway is that our entire society is a humiliating, violently misogynist failure and I'm ashamed of a media culture that, for decades, villainized her for money and sport, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

🌞 Good morning!🌞 have a great day! And: #FreeBritney — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2021

Like I said, I’ve always had soft spot for Britney Spears. But the NYT documentary radicalized me. I’m so angry. #FreeBritney — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 8, 2021

The only Pepsi Halftime Show I can get behind is if The Weeknd brings Britney out on stage and she tears up her conservatorship paperwork and shoots it out of a confetti cannon. And then they sing Toxic. #FreeBritney — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 8, 2021

misogyny and patriarchy and the media did britney spears so dirty. oh and justin noodlehead 😑 #FramingBritneySpears #FreeBritney — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) February 7, 2021

Finally watched the “Framing of Britney Spears” on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 8, 2021