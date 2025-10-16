Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Kevin Federline Memoir, Says Ex-Husband’s ‘Gaslighting’ Is ‘Extremely Hurtful’

Britney Spears tore into her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over claims he made about her parenting skills in his new memoir, “You Thought You Knew.”

Federline’s book is set to hit shelves on Oct. 21 — though, excerpts from the memoir were released the last several days, with the singer and her private life being the main talking points. In response, Spears took to X to address Federline’s accusations, especially in regards to her relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

“The constant gaslighting from [my] ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys [are] complex.”

As she went on, Spears said she “felt demoralized by this situation,” especially given the fact she’s “always asked and almost begged” for their boys to be in her life.

She continued: “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

Additionally, Spears lambasted “You Thought You Knew” as being full of “white lies.”

“Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here,” the pop star added. “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years.”

Before ending her statement, Spears noted that she chose to break her silence on the matter as she’s “had enough — and any real woman would do the same.”

Spears and Federline famously had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged in July 2004 after dating for only three months prior. They wed later that year in the fall, welcoming their first son the following year.

However, the couple split by November 2006, when Spears filed for divorce. Federline was granted sole legal and physical custody of their sons amid Spears’ conservatorship — which ended in November 2021.