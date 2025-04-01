Britt Lower’s Outie Plays the Trumpet – and Covers the ‘Severance’ Theme Song for Jimmy Fallon | Video

“Severance” star Britt Lower showed off a surprising talent during her Monday night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Speaking with Fallon, the actress briefly looked back on the busy days of her youth when she simultaneously juggled responsibilities — from playing on her high school’s basketball team to cheerleading to marching band.

“I grew up in a really small farm town, and that meant that everyone had to do all of the extracurricular activities in order to field all of the teams,” Lower recalled. “So I would often be playing basketball and then I’d go to speech-team practice and practice my original oratory in my basketball shoes. I was also a cheerleader, and at halftime of the football games, I would run and grab my trumpet and march with the marching band [while] wearing my cheerleading outfit.”

Near the end of the interview, Fallon asked Lower if she would be willing to play the “Severance” theme song on the trumpet. After nervously taking the instrument from him, Lower said, “I haven’t really played since high school. But yesterday, I went on something called YouTube …” The “Severance” star proceeded to perform a rendition of the Apple TV+ thriller’s theme that rightly earned her a round of applause from Monday’s “Tonight Show” audience.

You can watch Lower’s full “Tonight Show” appearance yourself below.

Lower has received widespread praise for her work in “Severance” Season 2, which came to a climactic end last month. At one point in her “Tonight Show” interview, though, Lower revealed that she toyed with the possibility of becoming a professional basketball player before she started pursuing acting as a profession. “I would have loved to have been in the WNBA,” she confessed. “But I was a little too short.”

Fortunately, the actress says that her basketball past actually comes in handy on the set of “Severance.”

“We do a lot of running through hallways, especially [in] Season 1, and there’s marks on the floor,” she explained. “You’re working with the camera team. You’re working with the other actors, and it really feels like [‘Severance’ director] Ben Stiller is the coach, and we’re all learning our play.”

“Severance” Seasons 1-2 are streaming now exclusively on Apple TV+.