Brittany Snow Lauds Chloe Fineman’s ‘Hunting Wives’ Impression on ‘SNL,’ Calls Aubrey Plaza ‘Pie-in-the-Sky’ Casting | Video

Brittany Snow had a “pie-in-the-sky” dream that Aubrey Plaza would be in “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 before she appeared in an “SNL” skit about the show.

While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Snow explained that she saw the skit and loved it – particularly Chloe Fineman’s impression of her. And when Plaza joined her “Parks and Rec” co-star Amy Poehler for the bit things only got better Snow.

“I was just in shock,” Snow said. “I’m so grateful and just like overwhelmed and Chloe Fineman did an amazing job encapsulating me and getting my voice right. I was like ‘s–t I do sound like that.’ Sorry I cursed, but I do.”

Brittany Snow was shook after hearing Chloe Fineman's spot-on impression of her on 'SNL.' 😂 pic.twitter.com/wxckzn0Buw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 14, 2025

She continued: “We always had a pie-in-the-sky idea that maybe Aubrey Plaza would be a part of the show. So seeing her in the skit was very strange. So we’re hoping one day.”

The skit featured Poehler – who hosted last week’s episode – Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Ashley Padilla. It spoofed the show’s line walking between murder mystery and steamy romance between the group of friends.

“Millions of Americans tuned in for season 1 of The Hunting Wives, the straight-but-lesbian, horny, Republican, murder drama,” a voice-over says as the skit began.

Plaza’s character pops up shortly after as a new woman in town and she is immediately welcomed into the group. Mimosas are sensually made and guns are drawn more than once through the skit.

Thighs will be squeezed. Guns will be drawn,” the voiceover added.

Snow was not the only “Hunting Wives” castmember to see the skit. Malin Ackerman, Katie Lowes, and Jamie Ray Newman also watched the bit together and posted their reaction on social media.

“‘HUNTING WIVES’ ON ‘SNL’! We were DYING,” Lowes wrote online.