Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Wakes From Coma 3 Weeks After Leg Amputation

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, said he went into the hospital on March 30 and was intubated on April 1

| May 12, 2020 @ 5:29 PM
Tony-nominated Broadway actor Nick Cordero has awoken from his coma about three weeks after his leg was amputated due to complications from coronavirus.

“Nick is awake!” wife Amanda Kloots said on Tuesday in her Instagram story. “He is extremely weak, so weak that he can’t close his mouth. But he is following commands, which means mental status is coming back!”

Kloots revealed on Instagram that Cordero had entered the hospital on March 30 for COVID-19 and was intubated on April 1. She documented his illness on social media, saying one of his legs had to be amputated after complications from a life-support machine caused a blood clot in the leg. He was then placed in a medically induced coma and received a pacemaker as well.

Coredero since had at least two negative tests for coronavirus.

Also Read: Nick Cordero Receives Temporary Pacemaker in Ongoing Coronavirus Treatment

Cordero made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the long-running musical hit “Rock of Ages” before earning a Tony nomination in 2014 for the short-lived musical based on Woody Allen’s “Bullets Over Broadway.” After portraying an abusive husband in the Sara Bareilles-scored musical “Waitress,” Cordero took on another role originated by Chazz Palminteri on film, the hero of Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” which opened in 2016.

In addition to his work on stage, Cordero had small roles in films like Zach Braff’s 2017 comedy remake “Going in Style” and on shows like “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

“Plaza Suite” with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

