Broadway Extends Coronavirus Shutdown Again, Theaters to Remain Dark Through Labor Day
Theaters were previously ordered to close through June 7
Brian Welk | May 12, 2020 @ 9:01 AM
Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 9:29 AM
Getty Images
The reopening of Broadway has been postponed again, as the Broadway League said on Tuesday that theaters will remain closed until after September 6, or Labor Day weekend, an additional three months later than when the shutdown was previously extended.
Broadway originally went dark on March 12 and the shutdown was set until April 12. That was then extended until June 7 at the earliest. When the shutdown first began, 31 productions were running, and eight new shows were in previews. Additionally, eight more were in rehearsals and were set to open in the spring.
“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “Throughout this challenging time, we have been in close communication with Governor Cuomo’s office and are grateful for his support and leadership as we work together to bring back this vital part of New York City’s economy – and spirit.”
“Today the Broadway League took a difficult but necessary action to put the safety of everyone from the audience to the actors and stage managers first,” Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association, said in a statement in response to the decision. “Before our members can safely return to work, we will need new protocols that protect audiences and workers alike.”
The Tony Awards were originally set to take place on June 7, the same date as when performances were postponed until, but back in March the awards themselves were suspended, and no new date has been set.
No formal date to resume performances has been determined, but theaters are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances through Sept. 6. Those holding tickets for performances through that date will receive an e-mail from their point of purchase with detailed information regarding refund and exchange options. Any customers holding tickets through Sept. 6 that have not received an e-mail by May 18 are advised to contact their point of purchase for assistance after this date.
The Broadway League will continue to work with city and state officials to determine an appropriate date for performances to resume and will provide updates to the public as decisions are made.
