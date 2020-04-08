Broadway Will Remain Dark Until June (at Least) as Coronavirus Shutdown Extended

Performances were suspended on March 12

| April 8, 2020 @ 8:42 AM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 8:44 AM
broadway phantom of the opera

Getty Images

Broadway has extended its current suspension of performances and will remain dark until June 7, 2020, the Broadway League announced Wednesday.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together.”

Broadway has been dark since March 12, when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially announced a ban of gatherings of more than 500 people. The suspension was originally meant to continue until April 12. Now it’s been pushed back another two months — to at least the date that the now-postponed Tony Awards had been scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall.

When the shutdown was initially estimated to be lasting a month, the TheWrap estimated that Broadway could cost $565 million in lost revenue.

The Tony Awards have likewise been suspended indefinitely and some shows, including Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” or “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” would not reopen on Broadway once the shutdown ended. A total of 16 productions had been scheduled to open between the date of the shutdown and late April, the deadline for Tony Award eligibility.

According to the Broadway League, anyone holding tickets for a performance up through June 7 will receive an email with information regarding exchanges or refunds. Any customers holding tickets through June 7, 2020 that have not received an email by April 12 should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus
  • hangmen dan stevens
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • tom kitt
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change
  • mary louise parker billions
  • beeltejuice
  • tony awards
“Beetlejuice” is the latest affected

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least June 7 -- the date the now-postponed Tony Awards were scheduled to take place. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

