‘Brockmire': Jules Pulls a Gun on Jim While He’s Just Trying to Take a Leak (Exclusive Video)

And then a knife

| April 27, 2020 @ 10:34 AM

With no real baseball this spring, at least we’ve got “Brockmire.” For another two weeks, that is.

Jim and Jules have a weird relationship. Currently, the main point of contention is Polly Pop-its — that’s Jules’ handgun, a scary sight she whips out while Brockmire is just trying to take a leak. That “bad bitch” got her through the (hopefully) fictitious Pennsylvania Water Riots, the Amanda Peet character says in the comedy series’ penultimate episode, which airs on Wednesday.

Brockmire (Hank Azaria) is anti-gun, a minority point of view in the 13-years-ahead dystopian future that the end of the IFC comedy occupies.

Also Read: 'Brockmire' Season 4 Premiere: It's 2030, and Jim Brockmire Just Wants to Watch VR Porn in Peace (Exclusive Video)

“America has more guns than trees now,” Jim quips in the preview clip, which is exclusive to TheWrap. At this pace, our reality may not need to wait for 2033 for that to ring true.

Jules may be willing to retire Polly to the gun safe for good, so long as Jim is cool with knives. The personal protection angle isn’t the only negotiation Jim and Jules are currently opposed on: The two are also trying to work out a new union agreement.

Watch the video above.

Also Read: 'Brockmire': How a YouTube Skit Became a 4-Season Cable Comedy

“Brockmire” follows Jim Brockmire, a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s (Katie Finneran) infidelity.

In Season 4, the final run of the sitcom, a sober Brockmire is the commissioner of baseball, tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos. He’s also trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty). And then there’s the Jules thing.

“Brockmire” originally appeared as a Funny Or Die short. The TV series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season, Azaria, Church-Cooper, Mo Marable, Mike Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Marable directs.

The second-to-last episode of “Brockmire,” titled “Union Negotiations,” airs Wednesday at 10/9c on IFC. The series finale airs the following week in the same time slot.

The Evolution of Al Pacino: From 'The Godfather' to 'Glengarry Glen Ross' and 'Hunters' (Photos)

  • Dog Day Afternoon
  • scarface tony montana 1983 al pacino movies video games sequels
  • Al Pacino Sea Of Love Ellen Barkin
  • City Hall Al Pacino
  • any given sunday oliver stone
  • Al Pacino stars in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.
  • The Irishman Al Pacino
  • hunters amazon prime video big twist ending is weird al pacino meyer offerman
1 of 35

A look back at the extraordinary career of the Hollywood legend on his 80th birthday

From portraying a mob don and an AIDS-stricken attorney to a comic strip villain and a Nazi hunter, Al Pacino has done it all. In honor of his long and distinguished career (and his 80th birthday), we offer up this retrospect that showcases his expansive diversity.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE