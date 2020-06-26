Ratings: ‘Broke’ Wraps One-And-Done Run With Series Low

ABC rules Thursday as “Don’t” ticks up from last week

Broke

Greg Gayne/CBS

“Broke” finished out its one and only season on Thursday with a series worst performance.

Pauley Perrette’s short-lived return to CBS ended with a 0.4 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 3.6 million total viewers. ABC kept its Thursday winning streak alive as the Adam Scott-hosted game show “Don’t” ticked up slightly from last week in its third episode.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7/5 and 3.6 million total viewers, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 3.9 million viewers. “Don’t” at 9 landed a 0.7/5 and 3.5 million viewers. At 10, “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.6/4 and 3.4 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.6 million.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in viewers with 3.4 million. Following three comedy encores, the “Broke” series finale at 9:30 got the above-mentioned rating, share and total viewer tally. A repeat followed.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in viewers with 2.3 million, Fox was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 938,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. The primetime block ended with a repeat.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 settled for a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” ended the night with a 0.2/2 and 938,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 513,000. At 8, “Burden of Truth” had a 0.1/1 and 592,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 434,000 viewers.

